If an Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets team had defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, it might have been a mild surprise, but not a shock. The same goes for the Cleveland Browns against the San Francisco 49ers if DeShaun Watson and Nick Chubb took the field.

But with Zach Wilson and P.J. Walker under center for the Jets and Browns, respectively, it’s hard to imagine any NFL fan who expected those teams to pull upsets over the final two undefeated teams in the league. But somehow, that’s exactly what happened on Sunday — the 49ers missed a potential game-winning field goal in Cleveland and were held to just 17 points, while Jalen Hurts threw the Eagles’ win away with a bizarre late-game interception as the Jets completed a comeback.

Those were the biggest, most shocking results of a weird week six around the NFL, one that saw defenses everywhere dominating their offensive counterparts. If you were betting hard on the under around the league, you probably could have made a lot of money on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at some of the results that took place with the Green Bay Packers idle this weekend before we look ahead to their upcoming matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Inbox: It felt like defenses ruled most of Week 6 | Packers.com

Maybe it's a good thing that the Packers were on a bye; defenses did indeed dominate on Sunday, as only two games saw teams combine for more than 40 points. That includes the 49ers' and Eagles' losses, as those two high-powered offenses scored just 17 and 14 points, respectively.

NFL stats and records, Week 6: Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert continue record-breaking dominance | NFL.com

The only team to score 40 on its own on Sunday was Miami, as Mostert has already set a career-high with 11 touchdowns this season.

Critical Five Games Ahead for Packers QB Jordan Love - Sports Illustrated

The Packers have a chance to get back on track over the next month-plus, with three particularly bad defenses (Denver, Minnesota, and the Chargers) on tap.

Marcus Peters fined for illegal tackle on Packers WR Christian Watson | Packers Wire

This is cold comfort for Packers fans who saw Watson get taken down instead of scoring a touchdown, but it's about all the NFL will (and can) do in this situation.

Cricket, flag football among 5 sports added to 2028 Olympics - ESPN

If you're a fan of football and a fan of the Olympics, then GOOD NEWS!

