Packers Injury Update: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) practices on Monday

Coming off of a bye week, the Green Bay Packers hosted a practice on Monday that was open to the media for the team’s early portion of work. While the Packers don’t have to publish an official injury report until Wednesday, here’s what the local media was able to pick up on today.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) safety Darnell Savage (calf) and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) were at practice today. Jones had a setback to his hamstring injury prior to the Monday Night Football game in Week 5 — the last time we saw the Packers — which led to him being inactive for the game. Savage left that game with his calf issue, which forced Jonathan Owens into the lineup opposite of Rudy Ford. Anderson, who hasn’t been active for a single game this season, has been battling with a hamstring injury for about a month.

At the very least, it’s a positive sign to see that this trio is on the field. We’ll have to see Wednesday’s participation report before we can even begin to guess if they’ll be on the field this week, though.

The only players who were missing from practice today were inside linebackers De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and Quay Walker (knee.) Campbell has been out of action since early against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Walker’s injury, like Savage’s, came in action against the Raiders two weeks ago.

Should Campbell and Walker not be able to suit up against the Denver Broncos this Sunday, the first injury replacement up will be Isaiah McDuffie and the second will be Eric Wilson. In the second half against the Raiders, that was the lineup that the Packers deployed. The only other inside linebackers on either the 53-man roster or the practice squad are Kristian Welch, who has primarily been a special teamer since being called up off of the practice squad in Week 4, and Christian Young, who was signed to the practice squad in Week 5 due to the lack of bodies at the position.

Other notable players in practice today were safety Rudy Ford (oblique) and right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (groin/ankle.) While both played against the Raiders, they also both had “did not participate” days leading up to the game. It appears that their week off from football has served them well in their recovery processes.

As a reminder, cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle) will likely be called up into action in the near future. With Stokes’ 21-day practice window already open, the team has until early next week to decide if he’ll return to the 53-man roster or if he’ll revert back to season-ending injured reserve. Barring a setback, Stokes should be activated. The only question is if it will be in Week 7 or Week 8.