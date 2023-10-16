Monday Night Football, Week 7: Picks and game details for Cowboys vs. Chargers

The NFL has had a remarkable run of low-scoring games this week, with a whopping 12 of 14 games so far in week six resulting in 40 combined points or fewer. The league has one more chance to see if a game can be more exciting on the offensive side of the football tonight, with two teams ranking in the top six in points per game meeting on Monday Night Football.

Because of the teams’ offensive successes so far, the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers has a total of 50.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cowboys coming in as a slight road favorite. But will the two teams manage to reach that total?

It should be an interesting matchup, with Dallas missing its top cornerback and the Chargers simply having a poor pass defense. Check out APC’s picks for tonight’s game below and keep it tuned in at kickoff.

WHO?

Dallas Cowboys (3-2) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

WHERE?

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, California

WHEN?

Monday, October 16, 2023

5:15 PM Pacific Time (7:15 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Radio: Westwood One Sports

APC Game Picks