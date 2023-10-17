In the case of Aaron Jones, the Green Bay Packers cannot wait to get him back on the field. The veteran running back is easily the most critical skill position player on the offense, and his presence generally unlocks both the run and passing games. His versatility, burst, and vision have been sorely missed over the past several weeks, and the Packers surely cannot wait to get him back at full strength to help jump-start a middling offense.

Meanwhile, Eric Stokes is getting set to return from a more long-term injury, and like Jones, he practiced on Monday. Whether he will be reactivated this week or next remains to be seen, as does what sort of role he will play once he does return.

Will Stokes go right back into the starting lineup on the boundary? That seems unlikely; instead, it is more probable that the Packers will begin working him back in gradually. But as a player who plays exclusive boundary cornerback, there would be few opportunities for him to get on the field unless the Packers move one of their current outside starters into the slot at times. That might well happen, though, given that Keisean Nixon, while talented, is still a bit of a wild card in the slot.

In any case, the Packers hope that these players’ ability to suit up in practice on Monday will be a good sign for them returning to game action on Sunday in Denver. We’ll just have to follow along this week to see if that comes to fruition.

