Packers Reacts Week 7: Is it time to move on?

Frustrations have built up for Green Bay Packers fans. Last week, two-thirds of you said that you blame the coaching staff the most for the team’s losses this season. With that in mind, we have a few simple questions for you coming out of the bye week:

Do you want the team to move on from Joe Barry after the season? Do you want the team to move on from Matt LaFleur after the season? Do you want the team to move on from Jordan Love after the season?

Yes, we’re only five games into this “rebuild,” but some are already losing faith in the team’s leadership and the quarterback that they traded Aaron Rodgers away to build around. With the bye week behind us, I wanted to take a snapshot of where fans stand as we head into the long stretch of the regular season — beginning this week with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

If you vote yes to any of these questions, please drop a comment down below with your justification for your choice.