Packers to sign RB James Robinson

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are expected to sign running back James Robinson. Robinson previously visited the team earlier this month.

Robinson, a former undrafted player, is best known for his breakout season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie. Back in 2020, Robinson carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. Since then, though, the Illinois State product has dealt with an Achilles injury that has hampered his production.

Late in the 2021 season, Robinson tore his Achilles tendon, which ended his sophomore campaign prematurely. Last season, Robinson carried the ball just 110 times for 425 yards with both the Jaguars and the New York Jets — who traded a conditional sixth-round pick for the running back near the trade deadline.

This offseason, Robinson signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the New England Patriots, who ultimately released him before training camp. Reports claimed that Robinson’s lack of explosiveness due to his Achilles tear was the reason for the release. Since then, Robinson spent about a month with the New York Giants during training camp and has been on several workouts with teams.

Hopefully, for the Packers’ sake, Robinson has now recovered from his injury. Last week, it was reported that Patrick Taylor, who had previously played four out of Green Bay’s five games this season, will not be re-signed to the team’s practice squad. That leaves the Packers with just three running backs: Aaron Jones (who is dealing with a hamstring injury), AJ Dillon and undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see a veteran player like Robinson leapfrog over Wilson on the depth chart in the near future, which would earn him some playing time as the team’s third back. At the moment, the team hasn’t announced the corresponding roster move that will need to be made to accommodate the signing of Robinson.

Update:

The Packers have announced Robinson’s signing. He was signed to the practice squad, not the 53-man roster.

All of James Robinson's 2023 preseason carries part 1 (Games 1-2) pic.twitter.com/RNBvf3lakO — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) October 17, 2023