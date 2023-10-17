The Packers sign (another) Anthony Johnson

The Green Bay Packers have made a couple of swaps on their practice squad. First, former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson has been added to the practice squad in place of running back Patrick Taylor, whose practice squad elevations have been exhausted for the season. That move was previously reported earlier on Tuesday.

The second swap that the Packers announced today was the signing of cornerback Anthony Johnson and the release of cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad. Yes, that means that the newly-signed Anthony Johnson will share the same room as seventh-round safety Anthony Johnson Jr. when the defensive backs meet together.

Anthony Johnson is a FS prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 4.87 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 502 out of 976 FS from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/PfpYAPXUUD #Saints pic.twitter.com/qLMPIGCkfm — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

The new Johnson (this won’t get confusing at all) was originally signed in May as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints after starting 27 games for Virginia and Louisville at the college level. The 6’2”, 205-pounder is a lengthy cornerback and has a chance to see some playing time this year, depending on how the practice callups end up working out. With Corey Ballentine having exhausted his callups this season from the practice squad, Johnson is now the only player who the Packers can bring up at cornerback.

This might not end up mattering, though, as Green Bay is expected to get Eric Stokes (PUP, ankle) back at the position. Stokes opened up his 21-day practice window with the team prior to the bye week, which means that he should be activated early next week — at the latest — to the 53-man roster. That should give the Packers’ defense an extra body at cornerback, barring an injury to the position.

Thomas was brought into Green Bay as a futures contract player in 2022 and has spent most of the last two seasons on the team’s practice squad. In Week 4, Thomas was activated to the gameday roster from the practice squad and actually ended up playing 11 special teams snaps for the Packers in their 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.