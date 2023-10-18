There are a few places where the Green Bay Packers, as a franchise, have traditionally struggled. They had some troubles in Minneapolis’ Metrodome and the Pontiac Silverdome outside of Detroit during the 1990s, for example.

But over the course of the franchise’s history, playing in Denver has been a massive struggle, perhaps more so than anywhere else in the NFL. This Sunday afternoon, the Packers will try to earn just their second victory in the Mile High City, as they currently have a 1-6 record against the Broncos on the road.

Of course, the two teams don’t play very often, being in different conferences, and with the current scheduling system they are only guaranteed a trip to Denver once every eight years. Even so, the Packers’ results in Denver have been dismal, with their only victory there coming in 2007. That game had a memorable finish, as Brett Favre found Greg Jennings for an 82-yard game-winning touchdown on the first play of overtime.

Otherwise, it has been abysmal. Five of the six losses have come by nine points or more, including the most recent game in 2015. Can the Packers change their fortunes this weekend? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out.

Grateful for rest, Packers gear up for the long haul | Packers.com

Last season, the Packers started the year with 12 straight games before their bye, then finished with a five-week stretch at the end. This year's schedule is reversed, and the team is looking ahead to 12 consecutive weeks with games to close out the season.

Packers RB Aaron Jones likely to return for prime matchup vs. Broncos? | Packers Wire

Jones' practice status on Wednesday and through this week will be important. But remember that his hamstring issue flared up on Sunday before the team's Monday Night Football game, so don't take anything for granted until game time on Sunday afternoon.

This Year Is About Next Year for Jordan Love-Led Packers Passing Attack - Sports Illustrated

Love's contract -- and the offensive personnel structure -- all points to the team looking ahead to 2024 to truly evaluate their young quarterback.

The Big-Money Players Have Not Been Productive | Cheesehead TV

It's pretty ugly to break down the Packers' top cap hits one by one to see how the highly-paid players are performing.

Tyreek Hill, other NFL players could play flag football in 2028 Olympics | NFL.com

This would be a blast, and it's great that the NFL and NFLPA are working on a way to allow the league's players to participate in the Olympics when they are held in Los Angeles.