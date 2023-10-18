Should the Packers be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?

The Green Bay Packers’ next opponent, the Denver Broncos, were already stripping down their roster going into last week’s Thursday Night Football game with a 1-4 record. As we’ve previously covered, the Broncos are now without Frank Clark (released) and Randy Gregory (traded) on their paper-thin edge defender unit after their set of moves. Now, rumors are swirling around their usual suspects, including receiver Jerry Jeudy.

If the Packers end up losing to a Broncos team ready to hit the “tank” button on their season, what does that mean for their team? Green Bay is currently a short favorite and is coming off of a bye, but nothing is promised after quarterback Jordan Love has failed to produce even a 70 quarterback rating in any of the team’s last three games.

So we want to hear from you. Should the Packers be sellers at the trade deadline? Should the Packers be buyers at the trade deadline? What are you looking for out of the team, as we approach the Halloween target date?

Personally, I think it’s difficult for a squad like this to make many moves, primarily because the whole point of this Year 1 rebuild under Love was to begin to get their salary cap (which won’t return to normal until at least 2025) situated and allow these young players to gain some experience.

The two positions where I see room for potential long-term growth without sacrificing playing time to young players are running back and safety. At running back, AJ Dillon clearly isn’t the answer. Both Dillon and Aaron Jones may very well be on other rosters next season, considering their contractual situations. At safety, both Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford — the team’s preferred starters — are on one-year deals. Savage has had a generally positive season, though, and Ford is coming off of one of his best games as a Packer.

What do you think the Packers should do, and are there any names you’d like to see the team target? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. I’m on the fence, but I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that general manager Brian Gutekunst “made a call” about some players in the coming weeks.