Packers Injury Report: LB Quay Walker returns to practice on Wednesday

One of Green Bay’s preferred starting linebackers is trending in a positive direction coming off of the bye week. On Wednesday, Quay Walker, who left Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury, was able to practice in a limited capacity. For reference, Walker was a non-participant in the Packers’ Monday practice.

When Walker went down against the Raiders, both of Green Bay’s backup inside linebackers — Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson — had to step into the lineup, as the other starter, De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), was already missing action. Today, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that “there was no setback” to Campbell’s injury and that he’s “more doubtful [to play against the Denver Broncos] this week.”

Campbell and tackle Luke Tenuta, who is still on the injured reserve, worked with the rehab group today, according to Packer Report’s Andy Herman. The team still has not opened up Tenuta’s 21-day practice window, which will create a deadline for when he’ll need to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Along with Walker, the following players were also limited in today’s practice: safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), safety Darnell Savage (oblique), cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (unknown.) Jones continues to practice after suiting up on Monday, which is a good sign that he’ll be able to play against the Broncos following a late-week setback leading up to the Raiders game.

Savage is nursing an injury that knocked him out against Las Vegas, but it’s positive that he’s been able to participate in back-to-back practices. It’s still uncertain if Stokes, whose 21-day practice window closes early next week, will be activated from the physically unable to perform list in Week 7 or Week 8. With that being said, the team did swap out their practice squad cornerbacks on Tuesday, which could be taken as a hint that Stokes could play in Denver.

Beyond the cornerback swap, the Packers also had another new face in practice: former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson, who signed to the practice squad yesterday. Out goes Patrick Taylor, who played four games for Green Bay this regular season. Since being let go, the running back worked out and signed with the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

The one question mark on the injury report is what happened to defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, a base downs starter on the team. Wyatt was not reported to have an injury against the Raiders, and the Packers were not asked to produce an injury report for their Monday practice. LaFleur mentioned that Wyatt was limited in practice today, but there were no follow-up questions about his status.