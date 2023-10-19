UnPack Pod: Picking a Packers problem to fix

We’d say the bye week was restful, but between the lingering bad taste of a loss to the Raiders and a post-bye injury report that doesn’t look much different than a few weeks ago, it seems like rest is hard to come by.

Nonetheless, in the spirit of rest and healing that ideally accompanies a bye week, we thought we’d break out our magic wands and ask ourselves one question:

If you could magically fix just one thing about this Green Bay Packers team during the bye week, what would it be?

Odd offensive coaching decisions?

The cascade of mental errors?

Maybe just “make Aaron Jones healthy again?”

What say you?

