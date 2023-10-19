Thursday Night Football, Week 7: Picks and predictions for Jaguars vs. Saints

This evening, the NFL kicks off its week 7 schedule with its typical Thursday Night Football game, this week featuring a pair of teams from South divisions in opposite conferences. The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to the Gulf Coast to play the New Orleans Saints, with both teams right in contention for their respective division leads.

The Jaguars, however, may be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was banged up in last Sunday’s game. Lawrence’s knee had him questionable on this week’s final injury report.

Meanwhile, former Packers running back Jamaal Williams appears set to return tonight as well after a stint on injured reserve. If he does play, expect Williams to slot in as the backup behind Alvin Kamara, who was suspended for the first two games of the season, which Williams started prior to his injury.

Join us here for the game and check out our picks for tonight’s contest below as well.

WHO?

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) vs. New Orleans Saints (3-3)

WHERE?

Caesars Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana

WHEN?

Thursday, October 19, 2023

7:15 PM Central Time

HOW?

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

APC Game Picks