Packers Injury Report: CB Jaire Alexander misses Thursday's practice

The Green Bay Packers’ Thursday injury report has very few changes in it from Wednesday’s edition. Safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), left guard Elgton Jenkins (ankle), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), safety Darnell Savage (calf), cornerback Eric Stokes (foot), inside linebacker Quay Walker (knee) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) all remained limited participants. The one player whose status did change was cornerback Jaire Alexander, who wasn’t listed on the injury report on Wednesday but was listed as a limited participant today.

Alexander missed action in Week 3 and Week 4 with a back injury, before playing all 64 defensive snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Coming out of the Packers’ bye week, it now appears that Alexander’s back has not fully healed with the extra rest. Hopefully, he’s still in good enough shape to be able to go against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was coy about Alexander’s situation in the post-practice press conference today. When asked if Alexander was able to make it through the duration of practice, LaFleur simply commented, “He was limited.”

The major injury of concern in Green Bay this week is to inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who is dealing with an ankle injury that popped up in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. Campbell hasn’t practiced this week and Matt LaFleur said that Campbell is “doubtful” to play against the Broncos. If Campbell can’t go, Isaiah McDuffie will make his third start of the season in Campbell’s place.

On the Broncos’ side of the injury report, we see a mostly healthy team. The only player who was limited in practice today was safety Justin Simmons (hip) and the only non-participant was tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring.)

Look for Baron Browning, a potential starting pass-rusher for Denver, to be activated between now and game time. Browning is currently practicing while on the injured reserve, like the Packers’ Stokes, and has been a full participant in both practices this week. As we wrote about earlier this week, the Broncos are floating in a sea of change right now at the edge position, as they’ve recently let go of former starters Frank Clark and Randy Gregory.