Pick the top play from the Packers’ Week 4 loss to the Lions

It has been 738 days since the Packers have beaten the Detroit Lions. The vibes could not be further in the dirt. We are not back. It is so over. The Packers were eviscerated at home on Thursday night by the Lions, 45-13. The lopsided loss looked fated from the Lions’ second offensive possession when Amon Ra St. Brown dropped Rasul Douglas on a red zone curl and went for a touchdown. What followed was unprepared, sloppy, and apathetic football throughout the night. Defensive miscues led to chunk play after chunk play for the Lions, from edges refusing to contain to the secondary looking lost. A truly embarrassing display.

Surely the other side of the ball stabilized things though, right? Well... Love, LaFleur, and co. totaled one (1) yard in the first quarter. Jayden Reed nearly muffed a punt down 24-3. Jordan Love looked like a deer in the headlights without his starting left tackle, David Bakhtiari, and guard Elgton Jenkins. Aaron Jones did not receive a touch until the second quarter thanks to a total of ten plays ran before the game was 24-3. And this was just the first 20 minutes of game time. The Packers’ first 1st down did not come until 7:51 in the second quarter, and that was because of a neutral zone infraction. The game was not without some Jordan Love bright spots, as he continued to come down to earth but find ways to make plays. However, Instead of continuing to relive the pain, let’s dive into this week’s top plays.

Christian Watson scores his first TD of the year

Christian Watson finds the end zone in his first game back. @ChristianW2017#DETvsGB on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/zUoTWf7h2y pic.twitter.com/n2Kjve9NiE — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2023

Despite the Packers opening the game with a Rudy Ford interception and a field goal, the first half was a punch in the mouth. The Lions scored two touchdowns and a field goal on their next three drives, while the Packers settled for two three-and-outs and an interception. One of the game’s brief windows of hope came on the Packers’ first drive of the second half. Down 27-3, the offense awoke on a 12-play, 86-yard drive on which Christian Watson broke through despite limited snaps. The 2nd year receiver hauled in a wide-open 24-yard pass to move into Detroit territory and followed that up with a goal-line touchdown for the Packers’ first touchdown. Watson’s first score of the season was an easy one thanks to Romeo Doubs catching the attention of two Lions defenders.

Naturally, the offense went back to sleep the very next drive after an errant backward pass put the team in 2nd & 21 deep in their territory. But it wouldn’t be long before another chunk play got the crowd riled up.

Jayden Reed hauls in the deep ball

Hope began to rise at the top of the 4th quarter when Jordan Love finally connected on a gorgeous deep ball to Jayden Reed, dropping it in the bucket with triple zeroes on the clock. Should the play have counted? I don’t know. I don’t care. The rule of cool states that it stands.

2 plays later, Love punched in his second rushing touchdown of the season. The vibes unfortunately plummeted again after a failed 2-point conversion. It was just that kind of night. The ensuing Lions drive, capped off by Quay Walker inexplicably jumping the snapper on a field goal, effectively ended the game after David Montgomery scored his third touchdown.

Poll Which play from the Packers’ week 4 loss to the Lions was the best? Christian Watson scores his first TD of the year

Jayden Reed hauls in the deep ball vote view results 0% Christian Watson scores his first TD of the year (0 votes)

0% Jayden Reed hauls in the deep ball (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

That’s all for this week’s top plays! Only two plays to vote on this week, but the Packers will look to regroup on Monday Night Football against the Raiders next week. Be sure to vote above and check out all our coverage leading up to Monday night’s game here and @acmepackingco on Twitter.