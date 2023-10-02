Monday Night Football, Week 4: Picks and game info for Seahawks vs. Giants

The final game of the NFL’s week 4 kicks off tonight on Monday Night Football, with the New York Giants hosting the Seattle Seahawks.
Both of these teams made the playoffs last season, earning the final two wild card spots in the NFC. Seattle fell to the 2nd-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, while the Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings before losing to their own division winner, the Philadelphia Eagles, the following week.
In addition to featuring a pair of last year’s playoff teams, this game is interesting from a scheduling perspective as well; it comes in prime time, one day after the New York Jets hosted a Sunday Night Football game. That’s a quick turnaround for the stadium crew, which has flipped the logos on the turf and in the stadium from green to blue over the course of the day.
Here’s a look at the details for today’s game as well as APC’s game picks.
WHO?
Seattle Seahawks (2-1) vs. New York Giants (1-2)
WHERE?
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
WHEN?
Monday, October 2, 2023
8:15 PM Eastern Time
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channels: ESPN & ABC
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Online Streaming: ESPN app
Radio Broadcast
Westwood One Sports
SiriusXM channel 88
APC GAME PICKS
Odds courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook.
