Monday Night Football, Week 4: Picks and game info for Seahawks vs. Giants

The final game of the NFL’s week 4 kicks off tonight on Monday Night Football, with the New York Giants hosting the Seattle Seahawks.

Both of these teams made the playoffs last season, earning the final two wild card spots in the NFC. Seattle fell to the 2nd-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, while the Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings before losing to their own division winner, the Philadelphia Eagles, the following week.

In addition to featuring a pair of last year’s playoff teams, this game is interesting from a scheduling perspective as well; it comes in prime time, one day after the New York Jets hosted a Sunday Night Football game. That’s a quick turnaround for the stadium crew, which has flipped the logos on the turf and in the stadium from green to blue over the course of the day.

Here’s a look at the details for today’s game as well as APC’s game picks.

WHO?

Seattle Seahawks (2-1) vs. New York Giants (1-2)

WHERE?

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey

WHEN?

Monday, October 2, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channels: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Online Streaming: ESPN app

Radio Broadcast

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM channel 88

APC GAME PICKS

Odds courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook.