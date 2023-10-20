Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Broncos with Ben Allbright of KOA

In this week’s episode of Intercepted, we’re joined by Ben Allbright of KOA in Denver — the Broncos’ flagship radio station — to help up break down the Green Bay Packers’ upcoming game against the Broncos on Sunday.

The conversation starts with how the Sean Payton era is going in Denver and if Allbright believes there’s some bad blood between Payton and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after Payton’s comments about former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett earlier this year.

From there, common ground is found on defense — as both teams are trying to run a Vic Fangio-style defense without actually having Fangio call the plays. Does this quarters-style approach work with anyone else actually calling the plays? Allbright and host Justis Mosqueda discuss.

In the second half of the podcast, matchups are discussed. Denver hasn’t been able to stop a nosebleed this season, but Green Bay hasn’t been able to block anyone up for three games. Both fan bases seem to be looking at this matchup as a “get right” game, which means that one side is going to leave Sunday severely disappointed in the future of their squad.

Timestamps

0:00: How is the Sean Payton era going in Denver?

3:00: Is this a bad-blood game?

16:30: Can anyone but Vic Fangio run the Fangio-style defense?

24:00: Broncos offense vs. Packers defense

32:00: Broncos defense vs. Packers offense

