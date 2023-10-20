Packers Reacts Results: 87 percent of fans want Joe Barry gone in 2024

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have another set of poll results for you, some of which were surprising. I think people are thinking a little bit more clearly, now that we’re a week removed from watching the Packers drop back-to-back games. Let’s get into it.

Despite the Packers’ recent shortcomings, they are still favored against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. While the point spread has been slashed from two points to just one point, Green Bay has remained the favorite throughout the week. The national poll reports that most fans around the league are picking the Packers in this one, probably more because of the one-loss Broncos than any assumption that Green Bay will bounce back from back-to-back losses.

Hey, the bye week helped Packers fans’ confidence! I’m not sure why you would feel any differently about the team than you did last week, but we got that going for us now. Maybe some people just needed a little breather to calm down from back-to-back losses.

It’s overwhelming. You guys want defensive coordinator Joe Barry out after the season. After what he said earlier this week, when Barry mentioned that the team didn’t have an empty check against the Raiders in Week 5, it’s hard to come to Barry’s defense. Empty checks are something that high school defenses teach during camp. It’s hard to imagine why an NFL team wouldn’t have one in 2023.

I’m still not sure what I want out of the next defensive coordinator hire, but head coach Matt LaFleur’s long-term job security might come down to nailing who his third defensive coordinator during his Packers tenure will be.

Speaking of Matt LaFleur, it doesn’t seem like most fans have turned on him. At least yet.

Only 17 percent of fans want the team to look in another direction at head coach after this season. Barring a complete meltdown in the second half of the season, I can’t imagine the Packers moving on a head coach with a 49-22 record who is currently coaching a $40 million offense.

This result is a little more surprising to me. Based on how many people voted “no” and “yes” to move on from quarterback Jordan Love, we can assume that Love actually has more supporters going into 2024 than LaFleur does. More people are on the fence about Love’s future, though, with 29 percent reporting as undecided compared to LaFleur’s 25 percent.