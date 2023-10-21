Packers vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Fresh off a bye week, the Green Bay Packers are in Colorado this week to take on the Denver Broncos in a week 7 matchup of disappointing teams. Green Bay will look to get back on track after an ugly loss in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football back in week five, which saw Jordan Love post his worst game statistically in his young career.

Both of these two teams are under .500 through six weeks, but the Broncos are almost certainly the bigger disappointment so far. While the Packers are breaking in a young first-time starter, the Broncos have Russell Wilson under center. New head coach Sean Payton has yet to lead the Broncos offense to a breakout, as they rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, while the defense ranks last in the NFL in many key measures, including points allowed.

Much of those last-place rankings are due to the Broncos allowing 70 points and over 700 yards to the Miami Dolphins in week 3, but they have still allowed at least 28 points in three of their other five games. Last Thursday’s 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was the team’s best performance to date, as holding Patrick Mahomes and company under 20 is no small feat.

The Packers come in as a slight favorite, despite a 1-6 record all-time in Denver. Here’s how and when to tune in for this week’s game.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (2-3) vs. Denver Broncos (1-5)

WHERE?

Empower Field at Mile High

Denver, Colorado

WHEN?

Sunday, October 22nd, 2023

2:25 PM Mountain Time (3:25 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: CBS

Commentators: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Broadcast map — Packers-Broncos in blue

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Online Streaming

In-market: Paramount+, NFL+

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket on YoutubeTV

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Packers favored by 1 point

Over/under total: 45

Last Meeting

Week 3 2019: @Packers 27, Broncos 16

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 7-6-1

Postseason: Broncos lead 1-0 (Super Bowl XXXII)