APC Week 7 NFL Picks: Eagles and Dolphins meet in elite SNF matchup

The Green Bay Packers are back in action this week after a bye in week six, and after a loss in Las Vegas in week five, they head out west again for a road game against an AFC West opponent. The Packers will play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, trying to get back to .500 after a 2-3 start before the bye.

While that game will be the big one for Packers fans, Sunday Night Football will finally feature a truly excellent matchup on Sunday evening. The Miami Dolphins and their red-hot offense will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who represented the NFC in last year’s Super Bowl and who finally lost their first game of the season last week. Despite that surprising loss to the New York Jets, the Eagles remain one of the NFC’s — and the NFL’s — best teams, and that game should be a particularly exciting early-season matchup.

Currently, the Eagles are favored in that game by a narrow margin of just 2.5 points, an indication that sportsbooks see the two teams about equal on a neutral field. The Eagles’ passing defense has been challenging teams to throw short and work their way down the field, something the Dolphins eschew in favor of big plays.

How will these games and all the others around the NFL turn out this week? Check out APC’s picks for all of the week 7 games below.

Week 7 NFL Picks