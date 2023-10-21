Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- or off-topic thoughts this weekend in the comment section down below.

Here’s what I’m thinking about:

I cannot believe that the Big Ten is making such a big deal about Michigan stealing signals. This happens at every level of football. You’re playing in stadiums of 100,000 people that are being broadcast to millions. In what world do you think you’re owed not changing your signals for an entire season?

If you have a problem, there are two solutions. You either make a sub and have that guy run the call into the huddle or you need to use tempo as a weapon, like Alabama did in the play below, to punish teams for peeping your signals.

Tua and DeVonta Smith made this look EASY.



64-YARD TOUCHDOWN for @AlabamaFTBL! pic.twitter.com/TDCHbmApRs — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 9, 2019

Sign stealing happens regularly in high school football, let alone college football. What do you think all these “analysts” are doing? I know of a program in the Pac 12 that had some staffers work full-time (during the season) to crack signals that were shown on broadcast angles of games or on the sidelines of All-22 film. It’s why teams held those big sheets on the sideline pointed toward the press box (where these same staffers usually sit on gamedays) for a while.

Is LSU going to have to give up their title for signal-stealing? Because everyone in college football claimed that no one stole signals like they did, on either side of the ball, like they did during that Joe Burrow run.

When I worked with the XFL, we had a bunch of Stanford connections and got to talk to then-head coach David Shaw, who was on the competition committee, a few times. This was post-LSU and everyone was complaining about their signs being stolen, but the coaches didn’t want to put radios in the helmets to prevent these problems.

Upon learning of the pending investigation, Michigan State initially warned the Big Ten it might consider not playing Saturday’s game out of concern for health and safety for its players.



On Thursday morning, MSU confirmed it will indeed play the game.https://t.co/K4NaZyQfW9 pic.twitter.com/f0jdTyvss2 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 19, 2023

Michigan State, of all teams — considering what that athletic department has brought onto themselves in recent years, coming out and making this a health and safety of the student-athletes issue made me roll my eyes so hard I almost gave myself a concussion. Get real. Grow up.

Sure, if Michigan did film hand signals in opposing stadiums then they should get hit with some sort of penalty. The rules are the rules. Let’s not pretend other programs aren’t doing the same thing, either, and that their coaches aren’t trying to pick up signs — which isn’t even illegal in and of itself.