For Cheddar or Wurst: The battle of the fallen (or falling?) franchises

The Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos have changed A LOT in the more than 25 years since they met in Super Bowl XXXII.

Both teams experienced a sustained run of success since Denver emerged triumphant that day. The Broncos went on to win two more Super Bowls, the Packers won one. Brett Favre would remain the Packers quarterback for another decade while Denver went through a few before Peyton Manning joined the team.

Recently though, both franchises have fallen on hard times. The Broncos have been mediocre to bad since Manning retired, and the Packers might be entering a similar stretch post-Aaron Rodgers.

However the Packers still have at least some talent while Denver might be staring down a full-blown rebuild.

That might be the best way to explain the Week 7 matchup between the two teams tomorrow. Green Bay is probably not very good but the Broncos are flat out terrible.

In the latest episode of “For Cheddar or Wurst,” Lindsay and Kris look back to what seems like forever ago when Green Bay lost to the Raiders and also somehow “lost” the bye week as the Green Bay injury report doesn’t appear to have shrunk much.

They also preview the game against the Broncos and see very few reasons why Green Bay won’t win on Sunday but it’s still any given Sunday and weird things tend to happen when the Packers face Russell Wilson.

The new era of Packers football and the team so far has been what everyone thought they were.

Yet Packers fans remain committed…for Cheddar or Wurst.

