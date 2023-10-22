Packers Prop Bets vs Broncos: Bet Against Barry

This week the Green Bay Packers are in the Mile High City for a clash against the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson along with head coach Sean Payton have provided a roughly league-average offense so far this year. After looking at the player prop bets on DraftKings for the week the odds are expecting a few season-high performances from their players.

Bet 1: Javonte Williams over 50.5 rushing yards (-115)

In his third year, Williams is appearing to be back to his rookie form after recovering from a torn ACL and LCL during the 2022 season. Against the Kansas City Chiefs last week he matched a season-high mark of 52 yards rushing, but accomplished the feat with only 10 carries.

Green Bay’s rush defense has shown itself to be lacking. Twice so far this season they’ve allowed team totals of 211 rushing yards. Only once so far this season have they held an opponent’s premier rusher under the 52-yard total. This was against the New Orleans Saints who only gave their leading rusher 9 carries.

Should Williams break double digits in his carries, expect him to surpass his season-high yardage.

Bet 2: Dontayvion Wicks over .5 receptions (-215)

The rookie Wicks has shown himself on film to have a great release off the line and will often have a step on defenders at the top of his route. The only issue is he’s not getting targeted as often as he’s open.

Wicks’ best games came in back-to-back weeks against the Falcons and Saints, respectively. Through the two contests, he had 6 receptions from 10 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. Otherwise, his performances have been minimal to non-existent. In his most recent game, Wicks converted his only target to a catch for 10 yards. In the remaining two games he was held receptionless after 3 targets.

With an average of 2.8 targets per game and a catch percentage right at 50%, expect Wicks to haul in at least one.

