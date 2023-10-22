Packers vs. Broncos, Week 7 Game Thread

Today, the Green Bay Packers will try to get just their second-ever victory in the state of Colorado, as they take on the Denver Broncos in a late afternoon game. The Packers are just 1-6 all-time in Denver, with their lone win coming in overtime in 2007.

A victory today would send the Packers back to .500 on the season with a 3-3 record, keeping them thoroughly alive in the NFC playoff hunt. A loss and a drop to 2-4, however, would be a painful fall, and could potentially drop them down into third place in the NFC North.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have the NFL’s worst defense and are just 1-5 on the season. The first season for head coach Sean Payton has not quite gone to plan, thanks in large part to that defense under former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. The unit ranks last in the NFL in net yards per pass attempt, but also in yards per rushing attempt, so the Packers should have plenty of opportunities to get their struggling offense back on track.

Join us for today’s game here and let’s cheer on the Packers to a victory in the Mile High City.