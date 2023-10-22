 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 7 Sunday Schedule: SNF gets top matchup after big early divisional games

An Alabama reunion in prime time will be a big storyline this week.

By Evan "Tex" Western
SEC Championship - Alabama v Georgia Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Week 7 Sunday is here, and today’s NFL schedule features a glut of divisional matchups in the early going. Five of the 11 games taking place today are divisional matchups, all across the early and late afternoon time slots.

The biggest of those is an AFC West contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, which will be on TVs across most of the country in the later time slot. The NFC West is also represented with a Cardinals-Seahawks matchup in that time slot, while Atlanta-Tampa Bay, Washington-New York Giants, and Buffalo-New England all kick off early.

The top matchup of the day, however, comes in prime time with the Miami Dolphins visiting the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to this being a big game for two of the better teams in the NFL, it is also a reunion of sorts between quarterbacks Tua Tagavailoa and Jalen Hurts, who played together at Alabama. Famously, Tagavailoa replaced a benched Hurts in the 2018 College Football Championship Game, leading Hurts to transfer to Oklahoma for his final season.

Enjoy all of today’s NFL action, and check out the full schedule of games for today below.

Week 7 Sunday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD 12:00 PM FOX
Las Vegas Raiders Chicago Bears Soldier Field Chicago, IL 12:00 PM FOX
Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL 12:00 PM FOX
Buffalo Bills New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA 12:00 PM CBS
Washington Commanders New York Giants MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 12:00 PM CBS
Cleveland Browns Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN 12:00 PM CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:05 PM FOX
Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field Seattle, WA 3:05 PM FOX
Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO 3:25 PM CBS
Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO 3:25 PM CBS
Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA 7:20 PM NBC

