NFL Week 7 Sunday Schedule: SNF gets top matchup after big early divisional games

Week 7 Sunday is here, and today’s NFL schedule features a glut of divisional matchups in the early going. Five of the 11 games taking place today are divisional matchups, all across the early and late afternoon time slots.

The biggest of those is an AFC West contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, which will be on TVs across most of the country in the later time slot. The NFC West is also represented with a Cardinals-Seahawks matchup in that time slot, while Atlanta-Tampa Bay, Washington-New York Giants, and Buffalo-New England all kick off early.

The top matchup of the day, however, comes in prime time with the Miami Dolphins visiting the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to this being a big game for two of the better teams in the NFL, it is also a reunion of sorts between quarterbacks Tua Tagavailoa and Jalen Hurts, who played together at Alabama. Famously, Tagavailoa replaced a benched Hurts in the 2018 College Football Championship Game, leading Hurts to transfer to Oklahoma for his final season.

Enjoy all of today’s NFL action, and check out the full schedule of games for today below.