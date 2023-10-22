Packers Inactives: Aaron Jones in, Jaire Alexander out vs. Broncos

The Green Bay Packers have announced their inactives for their Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which includes two starters — cornerback Jaire Alexander and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell — being held out due to injury. Campbell was called “doubtful” to play by head coach Matt LaFleur early in the week, so his exclusion in this game is no surprise, but Alexander’s situation is a little trickier.

Alexander was not featured on the Wednesday injury report by the team. Coming out of the bye week, the assumption was that Alexander’s back injury — which cost him playing time earlier in the season — was healed. On Thursday, though, Alexander popped back up on the injury report as a limited participant, and LaFleur would not answer whether or not Alexander was able to make it through the practice. On Friday, Alexander was a non-participant in practice and was officially listed as questionable for the game.

The good news, on the injury front, is that running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee), inside linebacker Quay Walker (knee) and safety Darnell Savage (calf), are all set to play against the Broncos — despite being listed as questionable on Friday. Cornerback Eric Stokes (foot) was also activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday and is expected to play his first game in nearly a year.

At the moment, it’s uncertain if Stokes or Carrington Valentine will be the cornerback to replace Alexander in the starting lineup. Earlier in the week. LaFleur said that the team might use Stokes on special teams before working him in on defense. That was before Alexander’s injury, though, which has opened up a new set of possibilities for the team.

Inactives