Packers DL Devonte Wyatt carted off vs. Broncos

The Green Bay Packers were hit hard by the injury bug in the first half against the Denver Broncos in Week 7. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, a former first-round pick, was even carted to the locker room for an apparent knee injury after being able to walk himself off the field in the Mile High City.

Wyatt was officially listed by the Packers as questionable on Friday, due to a knee injury that popped up between Green Bay’s last game against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago and Wednesday’s practice. The Packers have now announced that Wyatt is questionable to return in the second half.

Wyatt isn’t the only player who went down for Green Bay in the first half, though. Receiver Jayden Reed (shin), cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) and safety Darnell Savage (calf) are also questionable to return to action.

Stokes played some special teams reps today, with rookie seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine starting in place of the injured Jaire Alexander (back) at outside cornerback. Stokes was just activated off of the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, making him available to Green Bay for the first time in nearly a full year.

The cornerback apparently dealt with a hamstring injury during the recovery for his 2022-season-ending Lisfranc injury. Savage also left the last game with a calf issue, which is what the Packers reported his Week 7 injury as.

It seems like past injuries are popping their ugly heads back up for the team. Hopefully, a few of these players will be able to return to action against the Broncos.

Update:

#Packers injury update: DL Devonte Wyatt (knee), S Darnell Savage (calf) & CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) have been ruled out. #GBvsDEN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 22, 2023

Coming out of halftime, the Packers announced that Wyatt, Stokes and Savage have all been ruled out against the Broncos. Sixth-round rookie Karl Brooks is expected to replace Wyatt in the lineup, and seventh-round rookie Anthony Johnson Jr. is expected to replace Savage.