Former NFL ref Gene Steratore believes the Packers stole a TD

Green Bay Packers fans watching Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos probably had some uncomfortable flashbacks rear back into their consciousness. In the second half in Denver, Packers receiver Romeo Doubs caught a touchdown pass that was also simultaneously possessed by Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Unlike the replacement ref game against the Seattle Seahawks back in 2012, though, the referees in Denver ruled that the Packers receiver had possession of the ball and that the play was a touchdown for Green Bay, rather than an interception. If you’re wondering why the ruling would be called different in this circumstance, former NFL ref Gene Steratore — now a rules analyst on television — believes it was a blown call.

Was this a catch or interception pic.twitter.com/G7OdhHcs8e — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 22, 2023

I’m going to have to disagree with the play, and here’s why, guys: Look, four hands possess this football while both players are airborne. It is not a catch and finalized until you have possession with two feet down. If you look at this play, when the [two] players possess the football, the defensive player’s feet land before the offensive player’s feet land. The ball never disengages from either one. So in my opinion, Surtain possesses the ball with two feet down before the receiver does. Therefore, I think it’s an interception.

Hey, maybe this Packers team deserves a few breaks after seeing how the offense has played in the first half of the 2023 season. Keep an eye out for the official league response to the touchdown, as they will almost certainly make a statement about the play in question.