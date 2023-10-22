Packers open up as short home favorites vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers have opened up as one-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings in one of the more puzzling lines on DraftKings this week. The Vikings are playing on Monday Night Football, which means they’ll have a slightly shorter week than the Packers, but Green Bay hasn’t been able to generate an offense in well over a month now.

In his last four starts, quarterback Jordan Love has recorded four touchdowns and seven interceptions, failing to crack a 70-point passer rating in three of the last four games. His best recent performance came on Sunday against the Broncos, when he threw for 180 yards against one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

The Vikings will be down a few key contributors like receiver Justin Jefferson and edge defender Marcus Davenport, but the Packers are dealing with a handful of injuries of their own. First, cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) were unable to suit up against the Broncos. On top of that, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee), cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) and safety Darnell Savage (calf) were injured in the first half against Denver and were held out of the game. Wyatt was even carted into the locker room after he initially was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) was also seen in a walking boot after the Packers’ loss in Denver. He was unable to finish the game, either.

I know the Vikings are 2-4, but all four of their losses came in tight games against half-decent teams. They lost by three to the Bucs, six to the Eagles, four to the Chargers and seven to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Packers haven’t looked like the team that beat the Bears in Week 1 outside of the fourth quarter against the Saints in Week 3.

Packers? Favorites? I’m not buying it.