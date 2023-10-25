Packers Injury Report: Aaron Jones misses Wednesday practice

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers were down running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) and center Josh Myers (ankle) in practice. Limited participants on the field were left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), tackle Yosh Nijman (knee), defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (back).

Jones’ hamstring issue continues to cause him problems after initially pulling the tendon in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. The running back was held out of Week 2 and Week 3 action before returning to the field in Week 4, when he played 35 percent of the offense’s overall snaps. In Week 5, Jones aggravated his hamstring leading up to the Packers’ game with the Las Vegas Raiders, keeping him off the field again. Last week, the broadcast crew claimed that Jones said that he was feeling 100 percent, but he only played 23 snaps (36 percent of the offensive reps) in the game.

Musgrave was injured last week when Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson hit the tight end in the head/neck area. Musgrave never returned to the field and Jackson was ejected from the game for the hit. Now, Jackson is set to serve a two-game suspension from the league after being ejected from multiple games during the 2023 season.

Along with Musgrave, Myers was also injured against the Broncos, but the center did return to the lineup. For a short period of time, as Myers played 94 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps against Denver, Zach Tom — who previously had started at right tackle — subbed in at the center position for Myers.

As far as the limited players are concerned, it’s a positive sign that Wyatt, Campbell and Alexander are practicing. Wyatt was carted to the locker room against Denver, after entering the game with a knee injury. Campbell hadn’t practiced since he was injured against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, which means he’s trending up. Alexander also was forced to miss Friday’s practice last week after he popped back up on the injury report for a back injury that previously cost him playing time. Alexander and Campbell, ultimately, did not play against the Broncos.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), who was hurt against Denver, was also a full participant in practice today. Even on a long injury report, there are some silver linings.

The Packers also placed two defensive backs, safety Darnell Savage (calf) and cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring), on the injured reserve today. The corresponding roster moves made by the team were to add cornerback Corey Ballentine from the practice squad and to poach the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad for cornerback Robert Rochell.

The Minnesota Vikings did not practice on Wednesday, as they are coming off of a Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. In their injury report estimations, though, only two players were listed as hypothetical non-participants in practice: tight end T.J. Hockenson (foot) and inside linebacker Brian Asamoah (ankle).