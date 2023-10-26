State of the North, Week 7 Recap

After a 2-1 record in Week 6 with the Packers on bye, all four NFC North teams were back in action in Week 7. While Ty Bagent and the Bears turned lemons into lemonade against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers began to creep toward the division cellar that Chicago has eternal squatters' rights to. Elsewhere, the Lions experienced a punch to the mouth in the form of a Baltimore Ravens beatdown and the Vikings pulled off one of the weirder upsets of the season on Monday Night Football. Thanks to the 2-2 week, the North can maintain their gold medal of mediocrity with only one winning team.

Current Standings:

Detroit Lions (5-2)

Minnesota Vikings (3-4)

Green Bay Packers (2-4)

Chicago Bears (2-5)

Detroit Lions (5-2)

Week 7 Result: 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Week 8 Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)

The Lions were boat-raced from the first snap of the game, as the Ravens scored on their first four possessions and held Detroit to three straight three-and-out drives. For the first time in 2023, the Detroit Lions met their match in the trenches. The Ravens’ pass rush hit Jared Goff eight times and sacked him five, while Lamar Jackson was only hit once the entire day.

Jackson was in complete control on Sunday, puppeteering the Lions’ staunch defense to the tune of 357 yards and three touchdowns. The Lions clearly missed David Montgomery’s ability to sustain drives and were further hampered by Jameson Williams’ poor connection with Goff as the second-year receiver dropped two deep balls that a first-round talent simply has to haul in. Detroit will ultimately shake this one off and take comfort in knowing their division lead is safe with the Raiders next up on the schedule.

Minnesota Vikings (3-4)

Week 7 Result: 22-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers (5-2)

Week 8 Opponent: Green Bay Packers (2-4)

If I was told that Kirk Cousins threw a terrible interception just three snaps into a Monday Night Football game, I would have shrugged and gone about my day as usual. That’s just Primetime Kirk! Before this matchup, he was an astonishing 2-10 on MNF. But on this night, the script flipped. After going up 7-0 in the first quarter (the 49ers’ first touchdown surrendered in the first quarter this year), Cousins and the Vikings never trailed against possibly the NFC’s best squad, putting Brock Purdy in tough situations all night and forcing him into two interceptions. Every time the offense put them in a jam, the Vikes’ D made a play.

Both Cousins and the offensive line should get their flowers for not allowing a single sack. His main weapons sans Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, were phenomenal. Addison’s late first-half touchdown made a poor throw look brilliant as he ripped the ball away from Charvarius Ward and waltzed into the end zone.

After starting 0-4, the Vikings are showing signs of life and turning around their disastrous turnover margin. With a string of shaky quarterbacks up next on the schedule, Minnesota is right in the thick of things for a playoff spot in the NFC.

Green Bay Packers (2-4)

Week 7 Result: 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos (2-5)

Week 8 Opponent: Minnesota Vikings (3-4)

First-half slog, second-half comeback, crushing loss. Like Bart Simpson writing on the chalkboard, the Packers continue to do the same song and dance every week. If not for one such comeback actually succeeding against the Saints, this team would be firmly in Caleb Williams territory. The Broncos jumped out to a 9-0 lead thanks to a missed Anders Carlson field goal and a series of Packers punts. Despite a brief Green Bay rally, the Broncos league-leading streak of blown halftime leads ended once P.J. Locke intercepted Jordan Love in the closing minutes.

On the play call, Matt LaFleur expressed regret, saying the play was “on [him],” and that he “probably should’ve just called a safer play.” Amid a slew of backbreaking mistakes on both sides of the ball, AJ Dillon was a bright spot, breaking off a few tough runs and explosive plays to get the offense out of its slump. The Packers will look to rebound against the Vikings this Sunday without a number of key contributors as Aaron Jones, Luke Musgrave, Josh Myers, Jaire Alexander, and De’Vondre Campbell, among others, could be sidelined.

Chicago Bears (2-5)

Week 7 Result: 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)

Week 8 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

Don’t look now!! After nearly a year of losing, the Bears are winners of 2 of their last 3. The Bears destroyed a repugnant Raiders team in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Preseason hero Tyson Bagent was solid but unspectacular, which is all the Bears needed with D’Onta Foreman totaling 120 yards and three scores. Bagent was 21/29 for 162 yards and 1 touchdown. Perhaps more importantly, the rookie from Division II took only 1 sack, an issue that has plagued Justin Fields and the Bears.

Former Chicago boogeyman Davante Adams was held to 7 receptions for 57 yards, and Jaylon Johnson picked off two Brian Hoyer passes, returning one for a score to put the stamp on a dominant victory. This was Johnson’s first career touchdown and it comes amid a contract year for the young corner.

The banged-up Bears face off against the Chargers this Sunday night in a matchup that very few people will be “waiting all day” for. Tyson Bagent will likely make his second career start as he looks to slow down a disappointing, but star-studded LA squad.

That’s it for our Week 7 recap of the NFC North! All four teams are in action this week with the Bears in primetime. Stay tuned for all of our coverage of the Packers’ first meeting with Minnesota and check back next week to see where things stand in the North.