Thursday Night Football, Week 8: Picks and game info for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Ready to get week 8 of the NFL season underway? Join us for Thursday Night Football and check out our picks for tonight’s game below.

Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen were two of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2018 NFL Draft, but the two players have taken different trajectories with their careers. Mayfield is on his fourth team, while Allen has grown into a regular MVP candidate. Who will lead his team to victory tonight? Tune in to find out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills

Thursday, October 26, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern Time

TV: Amazon Prime

APC Game Picks

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 8.5 points.