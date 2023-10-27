Reacts Results: 67 percent of fans think Jordan Love is the QB in 2024

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have another set of poll results for you this week, with the big question being who you all thought would be the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2024. Let’s dig into the data.

First of all, the national fans are taking the Vikings this week. This should be less than surprising, as the Packers opened up as one-point favorites against Minnesota on Sunday, but the Vikings took over as favorites after their big Monday Night Football win against the 49ers. With Green Bay dropping four of their last five games, it’s hard to blame anyone for picking against the Packers right now.

Confidence in the organization’s leadership is near an all-time low. Nearly everyone was on board after the Week 1 win against the Bears, but virtually no one believes that the team is headed in the right direction now. With the offense so out of sorts, it’s no surprise why three out of four Packers fans think this thing is slipping out of grasp.

Here’s the big one. Despite what seems like a vocal minority, over two-thirds of Packers fans think that Jordan Love is going to be the team’s starting quarterback next season. I made the same case in the poll post earlier this week, due to the 2024 crop of quarterbacks in both the draft and free agency. I just don’t think Green Bay is going to pick high enough to land one of the two “blue chip” quarterbacks in the class, and the team has virtually no cap space to spend until 2025 (pending the team actually continues to take their medicine in 2024.)

If you voted for a draft pick or a veteran, I’m interested in hearing which player you think could be an option for them. Leave that note down in the comments. Outside of something like a Drew Lock vs. Jordan Love camp battle, I don’t know if they’ll really push Love for the starting job — considering their options.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.