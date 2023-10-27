The Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, which is October 29th. But in a bizarre scheduling quirk, the stadium has sat idle for more than a month — the team’s last home game was 31 days earlier on September 28th.

That game was the Thursday Night Football contest against the Detroit Lions, in which the stadium was taken over by an unpleasant shade of blue. Since then, the Packers have played two games on the road on either side of their bye week.

Surely a little home cooking would be a welcome sight for this team. The Packers are 1-1 at home so far this season, as they won their home opener against the New Orleans Saints in week 3 with a furious 4th-quarter comeback. After consecutive disappointing losses in different time zones out West, playing in front of the home fans might be just what the doctor ordered.

Or not. We’ll find out on Sunday.

The first home game in a month will also feature the UW Marching Band, which will have a quick turnaround after a Saturday night home game between the Badgers and Ohio State.

Did Packers find answer to offensive struggles in Sunday's loss? - ESPN

Jordan Love says he thinks that the offense might have found a potential solution to its struggles: more deep shots. But this team already leads the NFL in intended air yards per pass attempt, plus Love has struggled to complete those deep passes. So is that really an answer?

‘We have a plan for it’: Packers’ offense bracing for blitz-happy Vikings - The Athletic ($)

The Vikings have blitzed 150 times this year. The next-highest number is 99. And Love isn't completing passes well against the blitz, though he hasn't taken many sacks. The Packers say they're ready to face that approach, however.

Packers OLB Preston Smith emerges as potential trade candidate? | Packers Wire

Trading Smith would cost the Packers another $14 million in dead cap money next year, but it might be worth taking those lumps to clear his contract off the books starting in 2025.

Deer charges through crowded Wisconsin restaurant | AP News

Wisconsin-area Noodles & Company restaurants are not serving venison yet, but maybe they should.