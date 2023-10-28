APC NFL Picks, Week 8: Dolphins & Ravens are Sunday’s biggest favorites

Last week across the NFL was a big win for sportsbooks. Straight-up moneyline favorites went just 6-7 in week 7, while going just 5-8 against the spread. One of those teams who won (and covered) as favorites were the Denver Broncos, who defeated the Green Bay Packers 19-17 after coming into the game at -1.5.

This week, the Packers are +1.5 underdogs again, this time at home against the Minnesota Vikings. It is one of the closest point spreads of the week, as only the Saints-Colts game is closer at one point.

On the other side, the Miami Dolphins are playing the New England Patriots and are one of two teams that head into the weekend as the biggest favorites in week 8. Miami is favored by 9.5 points at home this weekend; meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens are favored by the same margin in a road game out west against the Arizona Cardinals.

Will this week be another wild week of upsets, or will some semblance of sanity return to the NFL? Check out our picks below and see what our writers expect from week 8.

APC Week 8 Picks