5 Questions with the Enemy: Packers headed toward a Viking funeral?

The Packers and Vikings are headed in opposite directions. Will the tide turn Sunday at Lambeau Field?

By Kris Burke
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings enter their first matchup of the 2023 season heading in opposite directions.

The Packers have lost three games in a row and have looked so listless at times that the future of the entire leadership of the franchise is beginning to be drawn into question. It’s a dramatic turnaround from the high vibes after the Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are at 3-4 after a 0-3 start to the season. They went through their own rough patch after star receiver Justin Jefferson went on injured reserve but they’re actually 2-0 without him. It wouldn’t be surprising if they gave Detroit some trouble for the division crown.

APC asked five questions of Christopher Gates from our sister site The Daily Norseman about this week’s matchup and what life has been like for the Vikings so far this year.

The Vikings are 2-0 without Justin Jefferson. How is this possible?

Kirk Cousins is playing well yet was a common topic of trade rumors. What else does he have to do to get some respect?

The Vikings defense wasn’t perceived as very good going into the session. What has Brian Flores done that’s made them better than expected?

What is your best bet for Sunday’s game at DraftKings Sportsbook? The Vikings are underdogs…is that a surprise?

What do you expect in Sunday’s game? Prediction?

