For Cheddar or Wurst: The Packers try to beat back a Vikings invasion

Reality has settled in for fans of the Green Bay Packers this week.

Their football is not only young, but they’re also not very good.

After two stirring victories earlier in the season, the Packers have now lost three games in a row. Most recently the Packers lost to a Broncos team many consider to be among the worst in the league.

At 2-4, the Packers can’t be far from being in the run for that title. They very well could soon be considered one of the worst football teams in the league right now and not many would argue.

They’re young but they’re also not good and not showing much improvement on a week-to-week basis.

All that stands between the Packers and either starting to right the ship or continue to sink is the Minnesota Vikings.

In the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst, Lindsay and Kris take one last look back at the Denver disaster before looking ahead to the game against the Vikings.

In short, vibes aren’t high. The first half woes continue on offense and confidence in Matt LaFleur is beginning to waver. It’s still a young team so there’s hope but they have to show improvement.

Is this the week the young Packers turn the corner?

