Packers vs. Vikings: How to watch, TV schedule, odds, and more

In week one, the Green Bay Packers demolished the Chicago Bears on the road in a 38-20 victory. In week four, the team lost to the Detroit Lions 34-20 at home. This week, the Packers complete their first circuit through the NFC North in the 2023 season when they host the Minnesota Vikings, and the game will be a massive contest for both teams in the divisional standings.

Since their week one victory in Chicago, the Packers are just 1-4, and they now sit a half-game back of the 3-4 Vikings in the division. Minnesota, meanwhile, has bounced back with back-to-back victories, including on Monday over the San Francisco 49ers, following a 1-4 start. The winner of Sunday’s game will have sole possession of second place in the division, as well as a critical head-to-head victory for tiebreaker purposes.

That said, with both teams struggling and the game kicking off in the early time slot on Sunday, it will not be available on local TV in most markets outside of the upper Midwest. Here’s your primer on how and when to tune in, and be sure to join us for the game here at APC!

WHO?

Minnesota Vikings (3-4) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-4)

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Sunday, October 29, 2023

12:00 Noon Central Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators:

Broadcast Map (Packers-Vikings in yellow)

Online Streaming

In-market: FOX Sports App, NFL+

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket on YoutubeTV

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Vikings favored by 1 point

Over/under total: 41

2022 Games

Week 1: @Vikings 23, Packers 7

Week 17: @Packers 41, Vikings 17

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 64-56-3

Postseason: Tied 1-1