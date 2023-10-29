Packers vs. Vikings, Week 8 Live Game Updates & Discussion

It has been a long month for Green Bay Packers fans, who have waited 31 days between their team’s games in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field. Today they return after two trips west and a bye week, as the Minnesota Vikings come in as the visiting team for an early Sunday kickoff.

Both teams have been disappointing for stretches of the young season, but the Vikings may have turned a corner a bit. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, earning an upset victory despite being big home underdogs. Meanwhile, the Packers have won just one game since a week one blowout of the Chicago Bears, and even that win was the result of a massive 4th-quarter comeback after the Packers got in an early deficit.

Will the Vikings continue their recent successes and win at Lambeau today, or can the Packers break out of their slump and get back in the win column? There’s only one way to find out, so join us to follow along with the game and cheer the Green and Gold on.