NFL Week 8 Sunday Schedule & Open Thread

Week 8 Sunday is here for NFL fans, and for supporters of the Green Bay Packers that means that the team’s first of two matchups with the Minnesota Vikings is here. The Packers are coming off a pair of very disappointing losses to AFC West teams, losses on either side of their bye week, while the Vikings enter fresh off a surprising upset win over the San Francisco 49ers six days ago on Monday Night Football.

Across the rest of the NFL, however, there are a number of intriguing matchups, led perhaps by the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Tomlin’s team appears to be led by its defense, but Pittsburgh has managed a 4-2 record despite being minus-24 in point differential. Every one of their four wins has come by seven points or less, but they were blown out massively in both losses — a 30-7 drubbing by the 49ers in week one and a 30-6 loss to the Texans in week 4.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville is 5-2 and in first place in the AFC South behind Trevor Lawrence and a solid offensive attack. Running back Travis Etienne has become a solid, consistent playmaker, posting at least 70 scrimmage yards in all but one game this season for head coach Doug Pederson.

That should be one of the best matchups in today’s games, but there are a total of 14 games on today, so fire up the TV and sit back and enjoy all of the action from across the league.