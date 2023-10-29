Week 8 Inactives: All key Packers active vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers are as close to being fully healthy as they can get at this point in the 2023 season. When they take the field against the Minnesota Vikings in a little under 90 minutes, the Packers will have all of their key players available to play, even if some of them may have their snaps limited to some extent.

Yes, every one of the Packers’ inactive players for this week’s game are healthy scratches. That means that linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is back, along with cornerback Jaire Alexander. Tight end Luke Musgrave is also playing this week after suffering an ankle injury last week against the Denver Broncos and only returning to practice on a limited basis on Friday of this week.

Here are the five players who will be inactive for the Packers today:

S Zayne Anderson

OLB Brenton Cox

WR Malik Heath

OT Caleb Jones

CB Robert Rochell

Meanwhile, the Vikings will be missing one key player, left guard Ezra Cleveland. Former Bronco lineman Dalton Risner is expected to start in his place. Also inactive is running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu, as well as offensive lineman Hakeen Adiniji, linebacker Brian Asamoah, tight end Nick Muse, and cornerback Najee Thompson.