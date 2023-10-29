Aaron Jones’ twin wants to know why the Packers aren’t using the RB more

For weeks, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been telling the media that he’s close to, if not at, 100 percent. Jones has previously dealt with a hamstring injury, which occurred in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears and cost him some playing time earlier this season.

Since Jones’ return, Packers fans have been frustrated, asking why Jones isn’t getting the ball more if he’s healthy enough to suit up for games. A new voice has joined the chorus, as Jones’ twin brother — Alvin Jones — took to Twitter/X following Green Bay’s fifth loss in the team’s last six games.

On Sunday, the (technically) elder Jones, a former NFL linebacker, asked the following on social media:

Can someone ask coach Lafleur why he never gives Aaron the ball it’s getting criminal at this point !!! Is he not trying to win ?? — ALVIN JONES (@My_Tyme10) October 29, 2023

In the three games that Jones has played since coming back from his hamstring injury, the running back has recorded just a combined 20 carries for 82 yards, averaging an above-average 4.1 yards per carry. He also has only caught eight passes to go along with those carries.

It’s not just Jones’ touches that have fans perplexed, though, it’s also his playing time. Against Detroit, Jones played just 35 percent of the offense’s snaps. Last week, he played 36 percent against Denver. Snap counts haven’t been released yet for Week 8, but the Packers’ offense still featured a healthy (unhealthy?) dose of AJ Dillon versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Until head coach Matt LaFleur feeds his best player the football, fans — and now family members — are going to be asking why the team’s most consistent skill player isn’t getting a star’s share worth of touches.