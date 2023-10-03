Join the Acme Packing Company 2023 Second-Chance Survivor Contest

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving Acme Packing Company readers an opportunity to win $100 in our second-chance survivor pool contest. If you were knocked out of the Week 1 contest, you still have a chance to win some money. The first picks are due during Week 5, so get signed up if you’ve already been eliminated from the Week 1 contest.

As a reminder, here are the rules for survivor pools:

A survivor contest is a simple game: Each week, you pick a single team to win their game. If the team you choose does win, you advance to the next week. If the team loses or finishes with a tie, you’re out. This continues until there’s a single (or no) survivor remaining. Also, you aren’t allowed to pick the same team twice, so be particular about when you decide to use a team like the Chiefs.

Below is the information on the registration process:

There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 Survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.

After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.