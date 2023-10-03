1⁄4 Season Check-In: NFL Statistical Leaders

We are already (almost) a quarter of the way through the 2023 NFL season. Time flies when you’re not able to successfully run the football, or whatever the saying is. After an encouraging start to the season, the Green Bay Packers have finally been brought back to earth, and are sitting at 2-2, with their next appearance coming against old friend Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football next week.

Let’s take a look at how the Packers stack up against the league’s statistical leaders so far in the 2023 season.

Note: Stats were pulled prior to the Seahawks/Giants Monday Night Football game.

Passing Yards

1. MIA Tua Tagovailoa, 1,306

2. LAR Matthew Stafford, 1,229

3. MIN Kirk Cousins, 1,214

4. HOU C.J. Stroud, 1,212

5. LAC Justin Herbert, 1,106

15. GB Jordan Love, 901

Completion %

1. BUF Josh Allen, 74.8%

2. BAL Lamar Jackson, 74.3%

3. SF Brock Purdy, 72.3%

4. DAL Dak Prescott, 71.3%

4. MIA Tua Tagovailoa, 71.3%

34. GB Jordan Love, 56.1%

Passing Touchdowns

1. MIN Kirk Cousins, 11

2. DEN Russell Wilson, 9

2. BUF Josh Allen, 9

2. MIA Tua Tagovailoa, 9

5. KC Patrick Mahomes, 8

5. GB Jordan Love, 8

That completion percentage is...oof. However, in his first year as the starting quarterback, Jordan Love seems to be middle of the pack in most passing categories, including yards per game (225.3), interceptions (3), and passer rating (88.0). There’s a lot to like about what we’ve seen so far, like his poise under duress, and there’s a lot that can be fixed with time and experience, like his accuracy and decision-making. His progression this season will be the most compelling part of the offense to watch.

Team Rushing Yards Per Game

1. Miami, 176.8

2. Philadelphia, 165.3

3. San Francisco, 153.0

4. Baltimore, 151.3

5. Cleveland, 143.8

30. Green Bay, 74.5

Rushing First Downs Per Game

1. Philadelphia, 10.8

2. Baltimore, 9.3

3. Kansas City, 9.0

3. Buffalo, 9.0

5. San Francisco, 8.8

30. Green Bay, 4.0

Longest Rushes to Date

1. NYJ Breece Hall, 83

2. CLE Jerome Ford, 69

3. MIA Devon Achane, 67

4. SF Christian McCaffrey, 65

5. LAC Austin Ekeler, 55

31. GB Jordan Love, 24

The Packers’ ranking on the list of rushing first downs per game tells the entire story of their run game this season. For a team that has a man with actual tree trunks for legs and should be able to run for a first down often, this is an awful indictment of the offensive line and coaching staff. With Aaron Jones slated to come off his pitch count soon, hopefully, we see some life on the ground these next few weeks.

Receiving Yards

1. MIN Justin Jefferson, 543

2. LAR Puka Nacua, 501

3. MIA Tyreek Hill, 470

4. LAC Keenan Allen, 434

5. HOU Nico Collins, 428

35. GB Romeo Doubs, 224

Receptions (and Targets)

1. LAR Puka Nacua, 39/52

2. LAC Keenan Allen, 35/44

3. LV Davante Adams, 33/50

3. MIN Justin Jefferson, 33/47

5. BUF Stefon Diggs, 31/39

27. GB Romeo Doubs, 20/33

Yards After Catch

1. HOU Nico Collins, 195

2. MIN Justin Jefferson, 172

3. LAR Puka Nacua, 169

4. PIT Jaylen Warren, 164

5. ATL Bijan Robinson, 163

46. GB Aaron Jones, 85

With Christian Watson only making his season debut during Week 4, Romeo Doubs has been the Packers' clear-cut WR1 this season. Rookie Jayden Reed had his breakout game against the Atlanta Falcons but needs to work on his hands with only a 48% success rate when targeted this season. Aaron Jones has only played in two games this year, and for him to be leading the team in YAC makes sense with his squirrelly little self, but is also a little embarrassing.

Tackles

1. IND Zaire Franklin, 57

2. CHI T.J. Edwards, 51

3. GB Quay Walker, 47

4. JAX Foyesade Oluokun, 46

5. BAL Roquan Smith, 43

Sacks

1. LAC Khalil Mack, 6

2. PIT T.J. Watt, 6

3. JAX Josh Allen, 6

4. CLE Myles Garrett, 5.5

5. MIN Danielle Hunter, 5.0

10. GB Rashan Gary, 3.5

Interceptions

1. 3 interceptions, 3 players

4. 2 interceptions, 14 players

18. 1 interception, 57 players including Quay Walker, Rudy Ford, and Rasul Douglas

Stats only tell so much of the story, but the Packers’ defense has been far from productive this season. Aside from Rashan Gary’s stunning recovery from his ACL tear, and Quay Walker’s solid sophomore season, the Packers have been largely quiet on the defensive side of the ball. While their pass defense has been okay (197.3 YPG, 11th-best), they’ve struggled mightily trying to stop the run, allowing the third-most (155.3) rushing yards per game.

Field Goal %

1. 100%, 11 players including Anders Carlson

13. PHI Jake Elliott, 92.9%

14. HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn, 91.7%

15. ARI Matt Prater, 90%

15. NO Blake Grupe, 90%

Gross Punt Average

1. SEA Michael Dickson, 53.4

2. TB Jake Camarda, 53.2

3. LV AJ Cole, 52.1

4. TEN Ryan Stonehouse, 51.8

5. MIN Ryan Wright, 51.7

14. GB Daniel Whelan, 47.8

Anders Carlson is the bright spot on special teams this year, which is surprising to no one because we all predicted this, right? Seriously though, even though his opportunities to kick have been limited thus far, he’s done a perfect job and we can’t ask for more. Daniel Whelan has shown he’s got a cannon of a leg so far, and with the offensive struggles this year, he should have plenty of time on the field to get that NFL experience. Not listed are kick and punt return yardage leaders, of which Keisean Nixon leads the former (250 yards).