Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers run defense is all talk, no action

In a surprise to absolutely no one, the Packers’ run defense is struggling.

Hopes that they’d improve in that area this year were little more than just that: hopes. The reality is that the Packers added no one of substance in the offseason to help them shore up that area of their defense. The only new faces in the defensive front were Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, and Lukas Van Ness, none of whom are significant assets to the run defense.

Beyond that, the Packers were clearly hoping that some combination of a bigger role for T.J. Slaton, Quay Walker heading into his second year, and more reps from Devonte Wyatt would lead to better run defense. It hasn’t, and the Packers’ strategy should serve as a good reminder that hope is not a plan.

Joe Barry says it’ll get better. Matt LaFleur says it has to. At this point, anybody with a lick of sense has to be saying there’s no chance for improvement without an increase in significant moves to help the run defense — and probably a decrease in happy talk and hopes regarding better days ahead.

Josh Jacobs should be licking his chops ahead of the Packers’ Monday night matchup.

