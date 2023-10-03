Packers Reacts Survey Week 5: Will Joe Barry get the defense turned around?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re going to keep this week’s set of polls very simple. After terrible showings against the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions in the span of three weeks, Packers fans want to see changes in their team’s run defense.

According to head coach Matt LaFleur, the run defense can be fixed with schematics. According to defensive coordinator Joe Barry, “there’s not one thing you can pinpoint” as to why the defense is struggling to stop the run. For Packers fans, who have seen the Green Bay run defense rank 32nd in the NFL since general manager Brian Gutekunst was hired, LaFleur was hired and Barry was hired, that doesn’t instill confidence that the problem is going to be solved.

With that in mind, we have two questions for you this week:

Do you believe Joe Barry can get the defense turned around? Do you think Joe Barry will be fired at the end of the season?

If you’re someone who votes no to both of these questions, go ahead and leave a reply in the comment section explaining who you’d have on a short list of Packers defensive coordinator candidates this offseason. After watching Dom Capers’ fire zone scheme, Mike Pettine’s man-heavy scheme and Barry’s quarters-heavy scheme fail to stop the run, as the league pivots away from the Seahawks-style Cover 3 defense that took the league by storm in the past, I’m interested in hearing out what direction you think the team should take.