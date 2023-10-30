Playing complementary football is something that every head coach and coordinator in the sport preaches. It’s important to have multiple phases of the game playing well to offset one another — for a defense to get big stops to pick up a struggling offense and vice versa.

The 2023 Green Bay Packers have not been practicing what their coaches preach in that regard. On Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers’ offense went 3-and-out four straight times to start the game, but the defense struggled to get off the field, allowing multiple big third-down conversions. All told, Minnesota finished 11-for-19 on third and fourth downs, converting almost as many times on those downs as the Packers had total first downs (16). To make matters worse, the Packers also committed a whopping 11 penalties, giving the Vikings even more first down opportunities and stalling out their own offensive drives.

This level of play continues to make the Packers frustrating to watch, as they now carry a four-game losing streak with little sign of turning things around. It is also putting several players on the potential trading block with the trade deadline this Tuesday — though Rashan Gary will not be among them — while members of the coaching staff should also be feeling significant pressure to turn things around or find themselves looking for new opportunities.

Here’s a look back at Sunday’s game, if you can stomach it.

Love says he needs to grow in terms of being decisive, something that was clear after he passed up open receivers at least a handful of times on Sunday against Minnesota.

Love wasn't good enough to win yesterday, but neither were his teammates. Drops and mental errors continue to persist, and it is truly getting painful to watch this offense, especially in the first halves of games.

Quay Walker took the loss hard, in part because he could have had an early interception that might have changed the flow of the game. But the loss was truly a team effort, and Rasul Douglas is sick of it: "We're saying shit, but until we actually do the shit, it don't really matter."

There were few positive signs in the game, but at least there was one bright spot on special teams, where the Packers blocked their second kick of the season.

