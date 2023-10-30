Week 9 Opening Odds: Packers open as favorites vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers have opened as the 2.5-point home favorites against the Los Angeles Rams per DraftKings. After opening up as the 1-point favorite against the Minnesota Vikings last week, this week's odds are equally puzzling.

Let’s face it: this Packers team just might not be very good. During their four-game losing streak, they have been outscored 94 to 60. They have lost the turnover battle 7 to 3. Things are looking pretty rough. There is, however, a glimmer of hope:

The Rams are bad, too.

The only win for the Rams in their last four games came against a one-win Arizona Cardinals team that’s been starting the 28-year-old journeyman quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Otherwise, the Rams are showing a similar trend to the Packers by being outscored 99 to 77.

In their most recent contest, the Rams were crushed by the Dallas Cowboys 44-20. This also comes along with Matthew Stafford suffering a thumb injury that could potentially sideline him for the game in Green Bay. The Rams had 17 points when he left the contest in the 3rd quarter and only rallied to score 3 more in his absence.

The Packers are not without their own injury issues, however. It has been made apparent that Jaire Alexander is not back to 100 percent from his back injury. The loss of Darnell Savage has nearly crippled an already depleted safety corps. The offensive line is a mess, and Aaron Jones’ pitch count continues to plague the team’s ability to move the ball.

Without Matthew Stafford, one shouldn’t expect the Rams to do much moving the ball. The flip side to that coin is one shouldn’t expect much from the Packers offense, regardless of circumstance.

This doesn’t so much seem like a game where the Packers are favored so much as the low expectations for them are slightly higher than the basement-dwelling thoughts for their opponent.

I’m still incredibly skeptical.