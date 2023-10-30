The Repack: This Packers team isn’t worth your time

Coming into the 2023 season, everyone knew that the Green Bay Packers would have one of the youngest — if not the youngest — offenses in NFL history this year. Youth is no longer an excuse for the Packers’ on-field product, though.

Youth doesn’t mean that you get to drop passes. Youth doesn’t mean that you don’t get to learn what routes you’re supposed to run. Youth doesn’t mean that in 25 first-half drives, you’re allowed to score just nine points (h/t: Andy Herman).

So, no, I don’t blame anyone for tuning out of a bad product and finding something better to do with their precious time on the weekend. If you want to spend three hours doing something other than watching an offense run a modified practice on a broadcast, it’s hard to come up with reasons to knock you.

On this episode of The Repack, Acme Packing Company’s Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda discuss the flailing Packers offense and what it would take for head coach Matt LaFleur to get the pink slip at the end of this season. Recent reports tying the Packers to the trade market for a running back are concerning, as it could mean that the team is willing to rob future assets to save face for a disappointing first half of the season.

We touch on this and more in this week’s The Repack.

Timestamps

0:00: The Packers are still bad!

7:20: LaFleur will get fired if this continues

12:30: Green Bay is poking around on the RB market

19:30: What are the Packers good at?

23:45: Offensive vibe checks

36:45: Defensive vibe checks

