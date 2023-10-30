Monday Night Football, Week 8: Picks and game details for Raiders vs. Lions

This evening, week 8 of the NFL’s 2023 schedule will come to a close on Monday Night Football in a game that will feature the Las Vegas Raiders playing against an NFC North opponent — the second time in four weeks that this is the case. Back in week 5, the Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers at home on MNF, but tonight they face a seemingly tougher opponent in the Detroit Lions.

The Lions have a chance to maintain a 2-game lead on the Minnesota Vikings with a win tonight, though the two teams have yet to play this season. In fact, the Lions and Vikings will conduct both of their two matchups in the final three weeks of the season, playing in weeks 16 and 18 with just one game in between.

Should the division race be close at that point, it could be an opportunity for a massive shift in the division. But the Lions could maintain that two-game lead going into their week 9 bye and keep them well clear of their divisional rivals. Will they do so, or will the Raiders come in to Ford Field and ruin the day? Tune in tonight to find out and check out our game picks below.

WHO?

Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) vs. Detroit Lions (5-2)

WHERE?

Ford Field

Detroit, Michigan

WHEN?

Monday, October 30, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern Time

HOW?

TV Channel: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Online Streaming: ESPN app, NFL+

APC Game Picks (odds via DraftKings sportsbook)