Packers work out 3 players ahead of trade deadline

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers worked out three players on Monday — which is unusual, as they typically bring in potential signings on Tuesday. Maybe that has something to do with the trade deadline, which happens to overlap with their typical Tuesday schedule.

The players that were brought in, per Wilson, were offensive lineman Obinna Eze, safety Anthony Cook and safety Tyree Gillespie. The biggest name of the bunch is probably Gillespie, who is a former fourth-round pick.

Obinna Eze is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 5.35 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 566 out of 1215 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Dx5UHrBsOC #RAS #UDFA https://t.co/qtjx8mSLIX pic.twitter.com/uohAFf6dK6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2022

Eze is a 6’6” tackle who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions in 2022. He made the team’s practice squad as a rookie, but he was not kept by the Lions after cutdowns in 2023. The Pittsburgh Steelers held onto Eze for three weeks earlier this month, but they released him from the practice squad last week. It’s worth noting here that Green Bay plays the Steelers in two weeks.

Anthony Cook is a FS prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 5.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 426 out of 976 FS from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/HUS79Rr8TW #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/T8uVVAvQpm — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

Cook is a former undrafted free agent from Texas who was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs this April. He’s a hybrid safety/cornerback who played multiple roles for Texas throughout his college career, including the slot position.

Tyree Gillespie was drafted with pick 143 of round 4 in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 6.03 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 310 out of 778 FS from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/eVUFIFQoLt #RAS #Raiders pic.twitter.com/tV2QgzndHc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2021

As mentioned previously, Gillespie was a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, following a college career with the Missouri Tigers. After his rookie year, he was traded to the Tennessee Titans for a conditional seventh-round pick, but the Titans would later release him two weeks later at the cutdown deadline. From there, he was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he stuck on the 53-man roster for three and a half months before being dropped down to the practice squad.

The Jaguars waived Gillespie in May, but their divisional rival Houston Texans put in a waiver claim for him. He remained on the Texans’ offseason roster until August 23rd when Gillespie was placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury. A week later, he was waived with an injury settlement.

The fact that the Packers are looking at the safety position is interesting, as Darnell Savage (calf) is on the injured reserve. At the moment, the only safeties on the practice squad are Innis Gaines, who primarily plays a “big slot” role, and undrafted rookie Benny Sapp III.